NCC To Sanction Starlink For Unauthorized Data Tariff Hike



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that Starlink, a satellite internet service provider, is under scrutiny for implementing an unauthorized increase in its data tariffs.

The NCC stated that Starlink raised its data prices without securing the necessary approval from the regulatory body.

Reuben Muoka, the Director of Public Affairs, highlighted in a statement from Abuja on Tuesday that this action contravenes Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, along with the conditions of its license.

Muoka expressed concern over this violation, viewing it as a potential threat to the stability of the telecommunications sector.

He remarked, “We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision.”

He concluded that the Commission would implement appropriate enforcement measures against any licensee actions that could undermine the regulatory stability of the telecommunications industry.