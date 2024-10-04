NDLEA Kaduna Records 1,045.93kg Substance Seizure, 420 Arrests In Third Quarter 2024

The third quarter (Q3) of 2024 saw the seizure of 1,045.93 kilogrammes of illegal substances by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command.

Samaila Danmalam, the Agency’s Kaduna Commander, confirmed this on Thursday, stressing that its agents apprehended 420 individuals during the year under review.

The NDLEA revealed that the apprehended individuals, who included 404 men and 16 women, were drug sellers, consumers, and traffickers.

Advertisement

He said, “The illicit substances included Cocaine, Cannabis Sativa, Rohypnol, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,045.93 kg.

“The command seized a total of 1,393 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and equally seized four locally made arms in the course of its numerous operations in the period being reported.

“The command equally secured the conviction of 30 drug offenders and charged a total of 54 suspects, while investigations on others are ongoing.”

READ MORE: “They’re Using Beef For Promotion” – Portable Weighs In On Wizkid-Davido Feud

Danmalam stated that under its non-kinetic strategy to tackling the drug scourge through drug demand reduction efforts, the command conducted a variety of sensitisation and awareness campaigns.

Some of these efforts include coaching 50 drug users and rehabilitating 50 drug addicts who successfully recovered and were reintegrated into regular society.

He stated that the command would continue to battle illicit drug trafficking, while also requesting timely and relevant intelligence to enable swift response and preventative steps.