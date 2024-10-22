‘NDLEA Lied, No One Was Charged To Court’ – Senator Ashiru Denies Drug Trafficking Allegation

Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, has categorically denied allegations made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that drugs were found in his home.

Ashiru’s denial comes after the NDLEA claimed he was “bad mouthing” the agency due to the alleged discovery.

The controversy began when Ashiru labeled the NDLEA the “most corrupt and compromised government agency” last week.

In response, the NDLEA alleged that Ashiru’s outburst was motivated by the discovery of drugs at his Kwara residence.

However, Ashiru’s legislative aide, Olaitan Adeyanju, on Monday, quoted the Senator as questioning why the NDLEA failed to press charges if indeed drugs were found.

Ashiru dismissed the NDLEA’s claims as “preposterous and mere fishing,” stating that the agency’s operatives found nothing incriminating during their search of his Ilorin house.

He also denied employing individuals named by the NDLEA, including Ibrahim Mohammed, Mohammd Yahaya, and Tosin Odepidian.

The Senator emphasized that the NDLEA should take suspected drug dealers to court rather than engaging in “name-calling and media trials.”

He challenged the agency to focus on rooting out corruption within its ranks, saying, “The NDLEA ought to search its house and fish out bad eggs rather than seeking cheap publicity.”