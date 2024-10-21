NDLEA Seizes Codeine, Tapentadol Worth N7 Billion At Lagos, Port Harcourt Ports

At the Lagos seaport of Apapa, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 162,351 bottles of syrup with a codeine base from two containers.

On Sunday in Abuja, NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi issued a statement to this effect.

Mr Babafemi stated that on October 15, NDLEA agents made the arrest while conducting a joint assessment of two containers with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security personnel.

He stated that 7,200,000 pills of Royal 225mg Tapentadol and Carisoprodol worth more than N3.6 billion in street value were confiscated.

The spokesman further stated that they were seized from a watch-listed container from India at Port Harcourt, Port Complex, Onne, Rivers on Tuesday, October 15.

“In the same container, 780 cartons of chlorphenamine containing 15,600,000 million pills of the opioid were also recovered.

“From two other watch-listed containers equally searched at the port in Onne, a total of 337,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth over N2.3 billion were recovered from them on Tuesday, October 15, and Thursday, October 17.

“This brings the total value of the seized Tapentadol, Carisoprodol and Codeine consignments at the two seaports to over N7 billion,” he said.