Ndume Calls For More Ministerial Sackings, Hails Cabinet Reshuffle

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack more underperforming ministers from his cabinet.

Ndume also praised Tinubu’s recent cabinet restructuring, particularly the creation of the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee regional commissions.

“We saw President Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle last week, which was a masterstroke.

“More needs to be done as some ministers are still ‘missing in action,” Ndume said.

He emphasized his approval of the Ministry of Regional Development, citing it as a demonstration of Tinubu’s commitment to reducing governance costs.

Ndume also advocated for Nigeria to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to advance de-dollarisation.

This policy aims to reduce dependence on the US dollar in international trade and financial transactions.

By doing so, Nigerian businesses, especially those importing from China, would benefit from reduced reliance on the dollar and eased pressure on the naira.

Furthermore, Ndume recommended convening a national economic conference, led by key economic stakeholders, to develop local solutions for the Federal Government.

This conference would bring together the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the National Economic Adviser, and prominent Nigerian economists.