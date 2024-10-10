Ndume Dismisses Ambush Reports, Says Military Ill-Equipped To End Boko Haram

Senator Mohammed Ndume, representing Southern Borno and Gwoza senatorial district, has denied reports that his convoy was ambushed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking at his Maiduguri residence on Wednesday, Ndume explained that he had visited Ngoshe and Kirawa to condole with families of those recently killed by terrorists.

He said: “On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, my humble self and other concerned stakeholders, with a convoy of military escort, were on our way to Ngoshe to condole with families of those who were killed by terrorists before proceeding to Kirawa. On our way, we received a distress call that some Cameroonian soldiers and motorists were ambushed along the Pulka-Kirawa road.”

Ndume revealed that the ambush targeted a Cameroonian businessman.

“As Senator representing Southern Borno and Gwoza inclusive, I had planned earlier to go to Ngoshe and Kirawa for condolence. I could only go to Ngoshe because the road to Kirawa was not accessible then. So, when we left yesterday, as I told you, the Theatre Commander and the GOC 7 Division directed the Brigade Commander in Gwoza, who led the escort team personally,” he said.

Ndume expressed concerns about collusion between individuals and Boko Haram.

“I strongly suspect that some individuals are colluding with Boko Haram, passing information to the terrorists.”

He also criticized the military’s equipment and capabilities, saying, “The Nigerian military is ill-equipped and lacks the wherewithal to end Boko Haram or banditry. The military is determined and committed to ending Boko Haram’s madness, but this cannot be possible if they are not fully equipped, armed, trained, and motivated.”

Ndume however urged the Federal Government to provide necessary support to the military.

“The federal government should equip our military forces, and arm and motivate them,” the Senator said

He noted that Governor Babagana Zulum’s leadership and the military’s efforts are commendable but have limitations.

“The military is doing well in tackling issues related to Boko Haram killings, but both have limitations. For instance, the federal government should equip our military forces, and arm and motivate them. I also spoke with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and he assured me that they will reinforce additional forces in Gwoza to enable farmers to harvest their hard-earned crops,” he added.