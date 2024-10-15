New Lawsuits Accuse Diddy Of Decades-Long Sexual Misconduct

Music mogul Sean Combs often known as Diddy, is being sued in a number of new cases, one of which claims he abused a minor, the filings’ legal team said Monday.

The federal civil complaints filed in Manhattan were submitted anonymously, with two women identifying as Jane Does and four men as John Does.

The charges against the 54-year-old rapper date back to 1995 and continue until 2021, according to lawyers.

Advertisement

They are part of a major wave of lawsuits threatened by lawyers such as Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who stated earlier this month that over 100 claimed victims were considering legal action against Combs, who was jailed on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges last month.

“We expect to be filing many more cases over the next several weeks naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings,” Buzbee said in a statement Monday.

In the new lawsuits, one victim claimed Combs sexually attacked him when he was 16 years old, fondling his genitals in 1998 in the Hamptons, just outside of New York City, during one of Combs’ infamous white parties.

READ MORE: “I’m Crazy About Solid Relationships, Not Wedding Bells” – Ini Edo

At the time, Combs allegedly told the teenage kid that permitting such behaviour was necessary to break into the music industry, telling him, “Don’t you want to break into the business?”

The new salacious claims, filed under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act in New York City, are the latest chapter in Combs’ dramatic downfall.

Combs was already facing a slew of similar civil complaints when federal investigators arrested him on three criminal charges, alleging he sexually abused women and pushed them into drug-fueled sex parties with threats and violence, all with the assistance of a network of employees and acquaintances.

Judges have denied him bail, citing prosecutors’ concerns about witness tampering. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

His criminal trial is scheduled to commence May 5, 2025.

Prosecutors have stated that there is still more evidence to investigate, and that further charges may be added to Combs’ indictment.

Since late last year, when singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said Combs subjected her to more than a decade of compulsion using physical force and narcotics, as well as a 2018 rape, public allegations against the Grammy winner have grown.