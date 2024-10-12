The Nigeria Football Federation, has confirmed the killing of three crew members of SuperSport, following an attack in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the victims were part of media organization, travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from Lagos to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya, on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the criminal elements opened fire on the bus carrying the crew members and security personnel, resulting in the death of a cameraman, a police officer, and the bus driver.

In a statement released on Saturday, the NFF President, Musa Gusau, confirmed the incident while expressing condolences to the family of the deceased persons.

Gusau praised SuperSport’s professionalism and dedication to Nigerian football, acknowledging their role in spreading joy through the sport.

The statement reads: “Yes, we won the match against Libya and took three points, but the fact that three lives were lost created a situation in which we were unable to celebrate properly, and it hurts seriously to even think back at the unfortunate incident.

“Nigeria football has had a long and fruitful relationship with SuperSport. The organisation has been a strong ally in helping to fulfill the objective of the NFF in spreading joy to Nigerians through football, and they have been very professional and dedicated in their service.

“We share in their pain and sorrow at this period. Our prayer is that the Almighty will comfort the SuperSport family and the families of the deceased, and also grant the deceased eternal rest.

“At the same time, we pray for the safe return of the one person still unaccounted for, so that he will happily link up with his family and return to his job in good health. We also thank the security forces immensely for their efforts since this incident started.”