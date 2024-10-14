NFF Withdraws Super Eagles From AFCON Qualifier Due To Libya’s Poor Hospitality

The Nigeria Football Federation has decided to withdraw the Super Eagles from Tuesday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.

Following their arrival on Sunday afternoon, the crew has been stuck at Libya’s Al Abraq International Airport for a frustrating 12-hour period.

According to The PUNCH, the Nigerian delegation was on its way to Benghazi for the critical qualifier when their chartered aircraft was dangerously redirected mid-flight to Al Abraq, a small airstrip generally used for hajj operations.

The sudden diversion left players and officials stranded with no help from the Libyan Football Federation, who had failed to provide transportation.

The NFF outlined the chaotic situation in a statement on Monday, stating that the squad had been stuck at the airport for more than 12 hours, unable to reach their hotel in Benghazi, which was three hours away.

“The Nigerian delegation for Tuesday’s 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya is still at Al Abraq Airport, 12 hours after landing. The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport just as the pilot was completing his approach to Benghazi Airport,” the NFF stated.

The NFF also stated that the exhausted and frustrated players have decided not to play the match.

The NFF, which supports the players’ decision, is currently organising for the team to fly back to Nigeria, essentially withdrawing them from the match.

“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer, and NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home,” the statement concluded.