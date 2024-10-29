Niger Police Arrest Six Over Armoured Cable Theft

At least six suspected vandals have been arrested by the Niger State Police for stealing armoured streetlights cables in Minna metropolis.

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Minna.

According to the statement, the suspects are providing information about their criminal actions to detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna.

Abiodun detailed that “on 27/10/2024 at about 1500hrs, police operatives attached to the Kpakungu Division, in collaboration with vigilante members, conducted a routine patrol along the Keteren-Gwari area of Minna.”

During the patrol, the joint team intercepted the suspects identified as Umar Mustapha (40), Idris Abdullahi (20), Mahmud Moh’d (37), Musa Zakari (42), Aliyu Musa (60), and Salihu Musa (45), all from the Alagbado and Keteren-Gwari areas of Minna.

According to the statement, the suspects allegedly conspired to vandalise and steal armoured streetlight cables on Minna’s Keteren-Gwari Road.

The PPRO further stated that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, and some of the stolen cables were recovered from them.