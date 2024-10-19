Niger Police Arrest Three Suspects For Allegedly Stealing Truck Worth N30m

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing a tipper truck worth over N30 million.

It was gathered that the suspects, identified as Nura, Adamu and Abdulfatai Ibrahim were apprehended on Monday, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Suleja, Suleja Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement on Saturday, the State Police Command’s Spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed that the three criminals were arrested for joint acts, theft and receiving of stolen property.

He added that police operatives attached to Maje Division moved to the scene and discovered that Nura, 37, had negotiated to sell the truck to Adamu, aka Dan Borno, who bought the truck at the rate of N9.5 million.

The statement reads: “On October 14, 2024, at about 1 pm, information was received that a tipper truck, white in colour, with engine number 071231, and chassis number AZ1642440082 worth over N30 million was found in a workshop along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Suleja, and was suspected to be a stolen vehicle.

“They had started selling the vehicle in parts to parts buyers before the arrival of the police at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Nura stole the said truck from Lugbe area of FCT to Kaduna Road, while Adamu bought the stolen truck and Abdulfatai aided the transaction.”