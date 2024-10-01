Nigeria @64: FCT Police Fire Teargas At Protesters (Pictures)

Officers of the Federal Capital Territory Police, have reportedly used teargas on angry citizens, demonstrating over economic challenge facing the country.

The development is coming, amid nationwide celebration of 64th Independent Day, which appeared to be unpleasant to some Nigerians.

Many believed that the country should not be celebrating any anniversary when lives and properties are not secured.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a group of protesters, spotted in the Utako market area of Abuja, were dispersed by the security agents on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the agitators had assembled near the popular Berger roundabout in the morning, marching towards the Eagles Square.

However, in an effort to disperse them, the operatives of the police resorted to the use of force.

The demonstrators, carrying banners with statements such as; “We are hungry” and “Enough is Enough, Revolution Now,” were part of a nationwide movement demanding an end to economic hardship, insecurity, and poor leadership.

One of the protesters said: “The Nigerian government seeks to repress, suppress, and oppress the Nigerian people to the point where they become too afraid to express their fundamental rights.

“However, today, we are showing the government through our actions here that our voices can never be silenced.

“The government should not expect us to remain quiet in the face of our poverty, suffering, insecurity, and poor leadership in every sector.

“A bag of rice costs about N100,000, and we are buying fuel for over N1,000. And you say that is not enough? No.”