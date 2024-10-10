Nigeria Army Neutralises Terrorist Kingpin, 164 Others In Jigawa

The Defence Headquarters has announced the killing of a notorious terrorist kingpin, identified as Mai Hijabi, in Jigawa State.

It was gathered that the criminal element was killed during a military operation conducted earlier this week.

The DHQ noted that the exercise was part of its effort to destroy the fighting capacities of terror groups across the Northern parts of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this known on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen over the recent activities of the troops.

He emphasized that the operation aimed to significantly weaken the influence and operational strength of terrorist organizations in the region.

Edward said: “Our operations have destroyed a substantial part of the combat capacity of these terror groups and their leadership.

“For instance, one of the notorious terrorist commanders in Jigawa State known as Mai Hijabi, was eliminated from the battlefield during the week.

“Troops are, therefore, increasingly making significant strides across all theatres of operations.

“During the week under review, troops neutralised 165, arrested 238 persons, and

rescued 188 kidnapped victims.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 2 dugout pits, 58 boats and 39 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 13 cooking ovens, 35 drums, one motorcycle, one tricycle, 4-speed boats, 13 vehicles, and 65 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 789,200 litres of stolen crude oil and 64,950 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“1,561 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 278 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 70 rounds of 50mm ammo, 72 rounds of 9mm ammo, 87 live cartridges, one baofeng radio, 19 vehicles, 21 motorcycles, 45 mobile phones and the sum of N64,100.00 only amongst other items.”