Nigeria Has Disappointed Africa, World At Large – Obasanjo

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented the current situation facing the country, saying that the Nigeria has disappointed Africa due to bad leadership.

Obasanjo added that the nation had lost the potential that made the whole world saw the country as hope of black race over regionalism and disunity.

The former president led this out while receiving a 20-member delegation from the League of Northern Democrats on Tuesday.

He said: “The truth is that at independence, Nigeria emerged with three leaders, and so it has been a situation of three countries in one ever since.

“As long as we can look back as a country and correct the mistake of the past.

“Yes, you have identified your group as the League of Northern Democrats, but how I wish you to call your group National League of Democrats because where you come from should not be a problem. Where I was born should not be the enemy of my Nigerianess.

“I will be increasing by being a Nigerian rather than being a member of the Republic of Oodua.

“I am undoubtedly proud to be a Yoruba but my being a Nigerian should not be the enemy of my being a Yoruba.

“We must get the best man for the job, it doesn’t matter where he comes from. We must get our acts together.

“We must put the past behind us and work for the greatness of Nigeria.

“The African continent, the black race and the entire world are looking up unto us. When we got our independence, what they were calling us was giant in the sun, but is that the situation today?

“We have disappointed ourselves, we have disappointed the black race, Africa and the world at large.

“So, our concern is right, we have rubbished the value of integrity, no truth, no love, but it is not too late to retrace our steps. We must put the past behind us and work for the greatness of Nigeria”.