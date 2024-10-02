Nigeria Needs Divine Intervention, Citizens Should Get Rid Of Incompetent Leaders – Accord Party

The Accord Party (AP) says Nigeria’s challenges require divine intervention.

It posited that there is confusion in governance at all levels.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Maxwell Mgbudem, national chairman of the party, said the country is in bad shape, adding that Nigerians are hungry.

It read: “The national leadership and members of Accord heartily congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 64th independence anniversary.

“We salute the courage and patriotism of our founding fathers and compatriots who fought and achieved our independence from the British colonial masters.

“We are grateful that their vision and labour for a strong, united nation was not in vain despite unprecedented political, economic, social and religious challenges.

“Accord urges Nigerians to use the occasion of this 64th Independence anniversary as an opportunity to renew our faith in the fatherland and rededicate ourselves to building a strong, stable, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and decent democratic society.

“The state of the nation is bad. There is hunger in the land and confusion in governance at all levels. We should pray in one accord for divine intervention in our multifarious political, economic and security challenges that have impeded the nation’s democratic process.

“It is time to take governance seriously bearing in mind that the security and welfare of the people are the primary purpose of government as enshrined in Section 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended. Nigerians desire and deserve dividends of democracy to assuage their sufferings.”

The Party also asked governments at all levels to take “immediate steps to tackle the perennial economic hardship and insecurity in the country.”

According to the Party, the government needs to “think out of the box and restore national security, public safety and prosperity.

“The country is blessed with abundant human and natural resources. It is time to reassess our priorities as a nation, get rid of incompetent leaders, fight corruption, restore national security and make Nigeria great again. This is the only way that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

“As the foremost progressive party, Accord will continue to champion good governance, hold public officers accountable and ensure sustainable democracy and development in the country.

“This way, we shall replace pessimism with optimism and look forward to the future with renewed confidence.

“Vigilance is the price of liberty. Let us protect our hard-earned democracy.”