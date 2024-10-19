Nigeria Receives First 846,000 Malaria Vaccine Doses, Begins Roll Out In Kebbi, Bayelsa In November

Nigeria has officially launched its malaria vaccination campaign, marking a significant milestone in the fight against the deadly disease.

The country, which accounts for 27% of global malaria cases, received its first 846,000 doses of the R21 malaria vaccine in Abuja on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria recorded nearly 67 million malaria infections and almost 200,000 deaths in 2022, with 80% of those deaths occurring in children under the age of 5.

To combat this, Health Minister, Muhammad Pate emphasized that the vaccine will be administered free of charge, recognizing that many, especially in rural areas, cannot afford it.

Pate said: “The children of the poor in rural areas are the ones that may not be able to access them.

“That’s why we’ve prioritized public financing in that regard, and we thank our partners for contributing toward it.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria Accounts For 30% Of Global Malaria Burden – Minister

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Chief of Health in Nigeria, Eduardo Celades, expressed confidence in the country’s distribution capacity, citing improved vaccine logistics for hard-to-reach regions.

“Transportation and storage are a key issue, but we are confident that we have the capacities,” Celades said.

According to him, the vaccine, which reduces the chances of getting malaria by 75%, is not a standalone solution.

“It is just one of the tools and not a magic wand. The vaccine reduces your chances of getting malaria by 75%,” Celades noted on Arise Television.

The first phase of the rollout will begin in Kebbi and Bayelsa States in November 2024, targeting children under one year old as part of Nigeria’s Routine Immunization schedule.