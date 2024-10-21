Nigeria Supplies 24/7 Electricity To Neighboring Countries, But Not For Nigerians – TCN CEO



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reveals that despite struggles with consistent power supply domestically, Nigeria provides neighboring countries with 24-hour electricity.

TCN Chief Executive Officer, Sule Abdulaziz stated on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program, “We supply power to Togo, Benin, and Niger consistently. They receive power from Nigeria on a 24-hour basis and they’re paying.”

Abdulaziz acknowledged that while some Nigerians enjoy 24-hour electricity supply, others are not as fortunate.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: National Blackout As Grid Collapses Third Time In Less Than 30 Days

“Not everybody” receives uninterrupted power, he clarified, stating that in “Band A” areas, typically high-priority zones, receive 20-22 hours of electricity daily.

Nigeria’s electricity sector faces significant challenges, generating and distributing megawatts (MW) of power that fall short of meeting basic household and industrial needs.

The country requires substantial investment to achieve reliable power supply, with estimates suggesting $100 billion over 20 years.