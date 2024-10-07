Nigerian Army Arrests 10, Destroys 15 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta

The Nigerian Army’s 6th Division stated that its troops had demolished 15 illegal crude oil refining installations and arrested 10 individuals in various locations throughout the Niger Delta region.

According to the Army, the demolished locations were in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states.

Furthermore, the Army stated that around 115,000 litres of stolen oil were retrieved during the operation carried out by troops from the 6 Division.

Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 6th Division, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Danjuma stated that the achievement was the consequence of the Army’s steadfast attitude in its ongoing anti-illegal bunkering operations, and he expressed satisfaction with the enormous successes across the operational landscape.

He said, “In the latest push, troops have effectively deactivated over 15 illegal refining sites, arrested 10 suspects, dismantled over 30 cooking pots, intercepted eleven vehicles, several boats, and confiscated over 115,000 litres of stolen products in various operations conducted in the region.”

The 6 Division official added that the actions resulted in the recovery of many other items used for economic sabotage in the combined operational area.

“In Rivers State, following a tip-off on oil theft around SIAT Farm, Elele in the Ikwerre Local Government Area, troops mobilised to the scene and intercepted a truck with registration number GDD 831 ZN Anambra, loaded with about 40,000 litres of stolen crude.

“Similarly, at Sankri in Okrika LGA, the operations led to the deactivation of three illegal refining sites and the destruction of two wooden boats, with over 26,500 litres of stolen products recovered.

“This success was also recorded at Dapama in Bille general area, Degema LGA, where four illegal refining sites were taken down, and two wooden boats stocked with over 10,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 6,000 litres of stolen crude were intercepted.

“At the stretch of the Imo Riverside, troops identified and destroyed several illegal refining sites and makeshift structures in camps, including one big pot and over 30 cooking drum pots. They also destroyed four wooden boats, one fibre boat, and over 15,000 litres of stolen crude around Okoloma, Obuzor, and Ukwa Creeks, in accordance with the existing mandate.

“Additionally, at Freedom Kula in Akuku-Toru LGA, troops discovered a pipeline vandalism site where three gas cylinders were recovered. Further exploitation of the area led to the arrest of one suspect.

“At Ebocha, OB II, and Obiafu Ndoni, four suspects were arrested with over 4,000 litres of stolen condensates in a Toyota Camry with registration number ZKW 648 AA Kaduna, and a tricycle at Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema LGA. Meanwhile, at Omoku, five inactive illegal refining sites with several empty metal drums were destroyed, and two suspects were arrested at Orashi River with significant quantities of stolen condensates.

“The reinvigorated clampdown also yielded results in Bayelsa State. This was evident around Sabasuo general area in Nembe LGA, where active illegal refining sites were deactivated, and over 2,800 litres of stolen products were recovered.”

He also stated that one operational criminal refining station in Amalakiri, Southern Ijaw, had been dismantled, with almost 2,500 litres of stolen products recovered.

“Troops also intercepted a wooden boat laden with over 1,800 litres of stolen AGO in sacks around Idewa/Waribokiri general area in Ogbia LGA.

“In Delta State, a trailer with registration number JJN 167 ZU Plateau was intercepted siphoning crude from a Nigerian Petroleum Development Company oil pipeline at Ozoro in Isioko North LGA.

“Two persons have been arrested in connection to the crime. Several other vehicles loaded with stolen products were intercepted at Obi Anyima Community in Ika South LGA and Ugo Community in Orhiomwon, Edo State, during follow-up operations.

“The situation in Akwa Ibom State also recorded some measure of success, as troops acting on credible intelligence intercepted three drums of Premium Motor Spirit at the fringes of Oron waterways.”

“The products were suspected to have been prepared for smuggling to a neighboring country. Troops have continued to maintain vigilance in the ongoing anti-bunkering operations in the state to deny economic saboteurs and their collaborators the freedom of action.”