Nigerian Army Bids Farewell To 15 Artillery Generals

The Nigerian Army has formally retired 15 generals from its Artillery Corps, marking the end of their illustrious military careers.

The retirees, comprising 11 Major Generals and four Brigadier Generals, were honored at a ceremony held at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery in Kachia, Kaduna State, on October 19, 2024.

Advertisement

A Sunday post via X read, “The Nigerian Army formally pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps on Saturday, October 19, 2024, during a ceremony at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery in Kachia, Kaduna State. The group of retirees included 11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals.”

Maj Gen James Myam (retd.), speaking on behalf of the retired officers, expressed gratitude and fulfillment, attributing their success to “divine grace” and God’s protection throughout their years of service.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and wished Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, continued strength and wisdom in leading the Nigerian Army.

READ ALSO: EndSARS Memorial: Lagos Police Arrest 18 Demonstrators In Lekki

Myam who reflected on their military journeys, beginning as Officer Cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, advised serving officers to remain loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government, while maintaining “vigilance and security consciousness.”

The retired general also expressed appreciation to families, spouses, friends, instructors and mentors for their unwavering support throughout their careers.

The ceremony was attended by senior retired and serving military officers, including former Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Alwali Kazir (retd).

The Artillery Corps plays a crucial role in providing heavy firepower support to allied forces on the battlefield, making the contributions of these retired generals invaluable to Nigeria’s military.