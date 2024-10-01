Nigerian Army Nabs Eight Boko Haram Terrorists, Two Female Kidnappers’ Informants In Taraba

The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), has captured ten suspects in Taraba State, including eight Boko Haram militants and two high-profile female kidnappers’ informants.

According to a press statement sent to journalists in Jalingo on Tuesday, by Brigade Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Oni Olubodunde, the achievement was made possible by troops acting on “reliable intelligence”.

The operation led to the arrest of Abdul-Kareem and seven other suspects who had travelled from various states to join the terror cell.

It took place on September 29, 2024, when troops raided the home of Tukura Abdul-Kareem, one of the terrorists’ leaders, in Sunkani Ward of the state’s Ardo-Kola local government council.

“Investigation revealed that the 8 Boko Haram Terrorists were planning to establish a sleeper cell within Taraba State, with the intention of launching Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on innocent individuals and critical facilities within the state,” he said.

Abdul-Kareem was also alleged to have admitted to joining Boko Haram with his brother, Adamu Abdul-Kareem, for an extended period of time.

The suspects were found with nine mobile phones, identity cards, and wraps of restricted substances presumed to be marijuana and other hard drugs.

In a separate operation, troops from the state’s 6th Brigade stationed at Chachanji hamlet in Takum local government council reported the arrest of two female informants related to high-profile abduction syndicates.

“These individuals are known to have provided vital information to kidnappers and a wanted notorious criminal known as Anyogo and his gang on the activities of troops within the area and also responsible for identifying businessmen with money to be robbed or kidnapped for ransom,” he added.

He named the suspects as Patience Avadoo Tersoo and Joy Nguemu Emmanuel, whom the army believed to be Anyogo’s wife and sister.