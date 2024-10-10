Nigerian Customs Confiscates 628 Jerry Cans Of Petrol, 78 Donkey Skins In Bauchi

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone D in Bauchi, has confiscated 628 jerry cans of smuggled petrol, 78 pieces of donkey skin, and four drums of petrol over a four-week period.

Comptroller Aliyu Abubakar of FOU Zone D spoke with press on Wednesday about the state’s anti-smuggler activities.

Between September 6 and October 8, 2024, 628 jerry cans and 4 drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), totalling 16,635 litres, as well as six sacks of fresh donkey skins, each containing 78 pieces, were seized by customs officials, according to Abubakar.

The duty-paid value (DPV) of all seized commodities is estimated to be N20,330,225.

“It’s important to note that these seizures were possible due to robust information gathering and intelligence sharing by various customs units, including the CIU, Customs Police, SIS, and our dedicated patrol officers of FOU Zone D,” Abubakar stated.

He further stated that the operatives actions were in strict accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA 2023), including sections 245 and 226, which govern the powers of arrest, seizure, and free patrolling of commodities.

Abubakar also urged patriotic citizens to assist the Service by providing credible information to combat smuggling operations that endanger the country’s economy.