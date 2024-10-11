Nigerian Navy Deactivates 124 Illegal Refineries, Detains 55 Suspects In Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy has reported that within the last four months, it had deactivated 124 illicit refining installations in the Niger Delta region and detained 55 suspected crude oil thieves.

Rer Admiral Samson Bura, Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, informed journalists in Yenagoa on Thursday that the actions of Operation Delta Sanity had generated favourable results, and announced a 90-day extension of the operation.

Bura revealed that 116 wooden boats, 543 dugout pits, and 64 storage tanks were all deactivated, and six vessels were captured during the operation prior to the Chief of Naval Staff’s instruction to extend it.

He also stated that various items and equipment used in the construction of illicit refineries had been seized, and that the activities were carried out in compliance with current legislation.

According to him, the campaign against crude oil theft and unlawful refining has had a good influence on Nigeria’s oil output, which has climbed to 1.7 million barrels per day from approximately 1.3 million barrels per day in June 2024.

Bura noted that Operation Delta Sanity was launched on 10 January this year with the goal of building on the accomplishments made during Operation Dakatar Da Bara to help combat the threat of crude oil theft and other criminal activities in the marine environment.

He said, “The operation has been conducted leveraging technologies from the Nigerian Navy Maritime Domain Awareness facilities, intelligence inputs and kinetic operations. Others are non-kinetic approaches ranging from medical, media, educational outreaches and community engagements amongst others.

“Since the extension in July 2024, a total of 55 suspects have been arrested, while about 124 illegal refinery sites were deactivated in accordance with extant regulations.

“Furthermore, a total of 116 wooden boats, 543 dugout pits and 64 storage tanks were deactivated while six vessels were arrested. Additionally, several items and equipment used in the construction of illegal refineries were seized.

“These achievements have impacted positively on the nation’s oil production. According to the NNPCL, the country currently produces 1.7 million barrels per day. This constitutes a significant increase compared to about 1.3 million barrels per day in June 2024.

“Based on the achievements and successes recorded so far, the Chief of the Naval Staff has graciously approved the extension of Operation Delta Sanity for another 90 days with effect from today, 10 October 24. These efforts will be sustained to ensure zero tolerance of crude oil theft in the nation’s maritime environment.”

For their ongoing assistance and cooperation in the battle against crude oil theft, Bura also thanked other security agencies, marine stakeholders, community leaders and young people, journalists, and other well-meaning Nigerians.