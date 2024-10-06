Nigerian Navy Destroys Five Illegal Refining Sites In Bayelsa

In a significant crackdown on oil theft, the Nigerian Navy has discovered and deactivated five illegal refining sites in Bayelsa State.

The deactivation took place at Isogborobene and Igbomotaru regions of the state.

In a statement shared on its Facebook page on Saturday, it said: “Operation DELTA SANITY: On Thursday 3 August 2024, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH discovered and deactivated 2 illegal refining sites with refining ovens, metal storage drums, and dug-out pits laden with an unspecified amount of stolen crude oil, illegally refined AGO and Kerosene in Isogborobene, Bayelsa State.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: Nigerian Navy Seizes Illegally Refined AGO In Bayelsa, Arrests Three Suspects

“Additionally, the patrol team discovered and deactivated 3 illegal refining sites with refining ovens, storages and dug-out pits laden with large quantities of illegally refined products in Igbomotaru, Bayelsa State.”

The Nigerian Navy’s operation is aimed at combating oil theft and illegal refining in the region.

SEE POST: