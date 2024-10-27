Nigerian Navy Destroys Illegal Oil Refinery In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy’s Oepration Delta Sanity’ has dealt a significant blow to oil thieves, dismantling an illegal refining site in Bayelsa State.

The successful operation was revealed on its official Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the statement, “Operation DELTA SANITY: On Saturday 26 October 2024, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH discovered and deactivated an illegal refining site with a reservoir laden with a large amount of stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO in Otuwo general area, Bayelsa State.”

The successful raid showcases the Navy’s dedication to combating oil theft and protecting Nigeria’s oil resources.

SEE BELOW: