Nigerian Navy Destroys Illegal Refining Site In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy’s “Operation DELTA SANITY” has yielded results with the discovery and deactivation of an illegal refining site in Degema, Rivers State.

The successful operation was revealed on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Operation DELTA SANITY: On Tuesday 29 October 2024, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER discovered and deactivated an illegal refining site laden with a large amount of suspected illegally refined AGO in Degema general area of Rivers State,” the statement stated.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Suspended RCCG Pastor Denies Homosexuality Allegations

This operation aims to curb illegal oil refining activities and protect Nigeria’s oil and gas resources.

SEE POST: