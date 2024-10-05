Nigerian Navy Seizes Illegally Refined AGO In Bayelsa, Arrests Three Suspects

The Nigerian Navy’s Operation DELTA SANITY has made a significant arrest, apprehending three individuals in possession of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The arrest took place in Igbomotoru, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

In a statement on its social media platform, it said: “On Wednesday, 2 August 2024, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH discovered and apprehended 3 individuals in possession of 2 fibre boats and 1 wooden boat laden with illegally refined AGO in Igbomotoru, Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.

Advertisement

“Subsequently, the suspects were handed over to operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation.”

In another development, the patrol team located and captured three people suspected of engaging in unlawful bunkering activities.

READ MORE: NSCDC Nabs Five Illegal Security Guards, Recover Firearms In Anambra

“After essential interrogation of the suspects, the patrol team discovered and impounded a large wooden boat laden with illegally refined products in Bassambiri, Bayelsa State.

“The suspects were later handed over to operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Nembe, Bayelsa State,” it said.

SEE BELOW: