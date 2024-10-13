Nigerian Navy Uncovers Illegal Refining Site In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has announced the discovery and deactivation of an illegal refining site in Bayelsa State, as part of its ongoing efforts to curb oil theft and illegal activities in the region.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, the Nigerian Navy revealed that its Naval Outpost KOLUAMA II conducted a successful operation, codenamed “Operation DELTA SANITY,” on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

During the operation, the naval personnel discovered several dug-out pits and refining ovens laden with large amounts of stolen crude oil around Isonogbene, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State.

The illegal refining site was subsequently deactivated, dealing a significant blow to oil thieves and illegal refiners operating in the area.

The statement reads, “Operation DELTA SANITY: On Saturday 12 October 2024, Naval Outpost KOLUAMA II discovered and deactivated an illegal refining site with several dug out pits and refining ovens laden with large amounts of stolen crude oil around Isonogbene, Sothern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.”