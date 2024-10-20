“Nigerians Have Rejected You, Pack Up And Go Home” – Wike Tells Atiku

A war of words has erupted between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The feud began when Atiku commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for prioritizing the people’s interests.

“With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the state. From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing is greater than democracy.

As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers,” he had said.

Atiku’s praise for Fubara was met with scorn from Wike on Saturday, who claimed Atiku has lost relevance in politics.

Wike argued that Atiku’s repeated presidential election losses demonstrate Nigerians have rejected him.

“We never contested the local government elections. Did we contest? Did we pick forms? I hear Atiku Abubakar say, ‘Oh, they have rejected me in Rivers State.’ Okay, assuming, though not conceding, that he has lost many times, Nigerians have also rejected him. If you say for an election we did not contest, never participated in, that it shows Nigerians have rejected us, fine. You that contested and failed woefully, Nigerians have rejected you, so pack up and go home,” Wike said during a luncheon honoring the 10th Rivers State Assembly.

The rift between Wike and Atiku dates back to the 2023 presidential election, when Atiku won the Peoples Democratic Party’s ticket and overlooked Wike as running mate, choosing ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa instead.

Wike eventually supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku’s main rival, and was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory as an apparent gesture of gratitude.