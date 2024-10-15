Nigerians Plunged Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses

Nigerians were on Monday, plunged into darkness after the country’s electricity infrastructure suffered system failure.

It was gathered that some electricity distribution companies said that the incident happened around 6 pm and work is in progress to restore the system.

Speaking over the development on Monday, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, which serves some parts of Lagos State, made this known in a statement shared vial its X handle.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 18:48hrs which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us.”

READ MORE: Blackout As National Grid Collapses Fifth Time In 2024

Also, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), appealed to its customers about the general system collapse.

EEDC said: “Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the current collapse of the national grid makes it the sixth in 2024, raising concern about the power supply challenges in Nigeria.