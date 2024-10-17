Nigerians Should Expect More Power Grid Collapses – FG

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said that Nigerians will continue to experience national grid collapses due to the poor condition of the country’s power infrastructure.

Adelabu made this known on Wednesday, when he unveiled Hexing Livoltek, an electricity meter manufacturing company in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The Minister also advocated for the creation of power grids in different regions or states to put an end to incessant grid collapses.

Advertisement

The Minister said: “We keep talking about grid collapse. Grid collapse, grid collapse, whether it’s a total collapse, partial collapse, or slight trip-off.

READ MORE: Nigerians Plunged Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses

“This is almost inevitable as it is today, given the state of our power infrastructure, the infrastructure is in deplorable conditions, so why won’t you have trip-offs? Why won’t you have collapses, either total or partial?

“It will continue to remain like this until we can overhaul the entire infrastructure. What we do now is to make sure that we manage it.

“We all rely on a single national grid today; if there is a disturbance of the national grid, it affects all 36 states.

“It shouldn’t be like that. This will enable us to start moving gradually towards having regional groups and possibly having state grids.”