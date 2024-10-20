Nigeria’s 20m Out-Of-Children Is Recruitment For Boko-Haram In Future – Obasanjo Warns

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has decried over the poor state of Education system in Nigeria.

Obasanjo noted that increase in number of out of school children poses a great security risk for the nation in the future.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of some projects executed by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Sunday, the former president said that not equipping children to develop their ability leaves them for terrorists to exploit them.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Thieves Can’t Offer Good Governance – Obasanjo

He said: “Let me emphasise what we want to do, human capacity building, education and human capacity building very important.

“World Bank says we have over 20 million children who should be in school that are not in school for a population of about 230 million.

“So, that is 10 per cent of our population that should be in school that are not in school. Governor, your royal highnesses, brothers and sisters, that is recruitment for future Boko Haram, nobody needs to tell us that.

“Apart from being that 10 per cent of our population are not being equipped to develop their innate ability and capacity to be able to serve themselves, their family, their community, we are also preparing them to be recruited in 10 to 15 years’ time for whatever form of Boko Haram it will be that time, whatever form of banditry it will be.”