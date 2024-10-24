Nigeria’s Economy May End Up Like Somalia Without Tinubu’s Reforms – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has claimed that Nigeria’s economy would have ended up like that of Somalia if not for the ongoing reform.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that due to President Tinubu’s economic policies, many Nigerians have been lamenting over hardship, including collapse of businesses.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, during a television program, Onanuga said that the citizens have been impatient to see through the government reform policy.

He also admitted that the nation’s economy is weak, adding that ongoing economic reform would allow Nigeria to be productive economically.

Onanuga said: “Recently, I have been reading several reports about Vision 2010 and Vision 202.

“All those reports showed that our economy has been very efficient, very weak and if we don’t do what we are doing today, one day, we may end up like Somalia.

“Our economy is very weak and what the government is doing today through these reforms is to create an opportunity for us to be a productive economy.

“Nigerians have been consuming and the government has been subsidizing these consumptions.”