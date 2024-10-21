“Nigeria’s Future Worth Fighting For, Don’t Give Up” – Obi Tells Youths

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian youths to remain resolute and committed to their country’s future.

Speaking at the Social Media Fest event in Owerri, Obi acknowledged Nigeria’s current challenges but encouraged young people to stay patient and resilient.

“Yes, Nigeria is challenging right now, but those of us who are older are finding strength in the passion of the younger generation.

“And we say don’t give up! Whether it’s in business, skills development, education, or politics, don’t give up!” Obi said on Sunday.

Obi emphasized that success comes from perseverance, even in difficult times.

“Life will throw obstacles your way, but stand firm. If you need to, step back, rethink your strategy, evolve, and come back stronger,” he advised.

This message echoes his previous calls for young Nigerians to take ownership of their future.

At the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Obi had urged youths to resist allowing older generations to ruin their future, emphasizing the need for visionary leadership and collective action.