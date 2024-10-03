Nigeria’s Judiciary Is A Laughing Stock – Pat Utomi, Says Institution Critical For Human Progress

Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has lamented over judiciary sector in Nigeria, saying that it has turned to laughing stock.

Utomi explained that the country’s fortunes can change for the better if people of character are in positions of authority.

The professor, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said that the Nigeria has the human capital required to achieve greatness.

He said: “Ultimately, values shape human progress. When we have values and people of character and commitment to service are in positions of public authority, our country will turn around.

“The biggest challenge we have is that culture is in collapse in Nigeria, values shape human progress.

“How do we get a values revolution? Institutions are critical for human progress if we can commit to building stronger institutions that push back on people who do not do right and the rule of law is fully in place.

“Look at our judiciary, it is a laughing stock – no country can make real progress without a judiciary that you can rely on. Look at our other institutions whether it is INEC or others, they are weak.

“How do we ensure that we have strong institutions and that we have values that really ensure that character matters and that people of character can show a light? We can do it, I am absolutely confident because I have seen it happen in human history.”