NIS Nabs Bobrisky At Seme Border While Attempting To Escape Nigeria – VeryDarkMan Claims

Social media activist Martins Ortse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has revealed on Monday that crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was arrested at the Seme border.

The activist stated that Bobrisky was attempting to escape to Benin Republic to avoid the House of Representatives’ investigative hearing.

He partly said, “Bobrisky was arrested this morning at Seme border post on his way to escape to BENIN REPUBLIC, he sent someone to help him stamp his International passport and hid in the car, the Nigeria Immigration Service is currently holding him.”

This arrest follows VeryDarkMan’s recent release of an audio recording where Bobrisky allegedly claimed to have bribed EFCC officials with N15 million and avoided serving a six-month jail term in Kirikiri prison due to his godfather’s influence.

Bobrisky had previously failed to appear before the House of Representatives committee, citing illness.

Watch him speak below…