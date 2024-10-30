Nkechi Blessing Receives Canadian Special Recognition Award

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a renowned Nollywood actress, has received a special recognition award from Patrick Brown, the Mayor of Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news, posting a video of herself receiving the certificate from Mayor Brown.

Advertisement

In her heartfelt post, Nkechi attributed this achievement to God’s guidance and love, expressing gratitude for His mercy and for proving her doubters wrong.

READ MORE: VeryDarkMan Seeks Appeal In Alleged Defamation Suit Against Falana, Falz

She wrote, “Yesterday I got Recognized by the Mayor of Brampton @patrickbrownont Being recognized and appreciated across the country is the lords doing,and I do not take his love,guidance for granted of a truth I serve a living GOD,a GOD who is so particular about blessing me in front of those who doubts how far I can go in life,my God who never fails,a mighty man in battle,I call him Jehovah over do and on his words he said Nkechi Nwa Sunday **I am not done Blessing you his words are true and evident in my life that even the blind can see Daddy I bow before your throne of mercy and say THANK YO because without you I am Nothing shout out to my brother @iammcmorris for making this possible.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Nkechi’s public apology to the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and its president, Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr. Latin.

SEE POST: