NLC Demands Reversal of Petrol Price Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the recent petrol price hike implemented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The union described it as a detrimental move that will exacerbate poverty and economic hardship among Nigerians.

In a strongly-worded statement, NLC President, Joe Ajaero expressed dismay at the government’s decision, citing the lack of commensurate financial capacity among Nigerians to absorb the increase.

“The latest petrol price hike has grossly altered the calculations of Nigerians, who are still struggling to adjust to the current economic realities,” Ajaero said.

He challenged the government to present a comprehensive blueprint for inclusive economic growth and national development, rather than relying on ad hoc policies.

Ajaero emphasized that the price hike will have far-reaching negative consequences, including deepening poverty, reduced production capacities, and widespread job losses.

“Previous increases did not produce any good results. People only got poorer,” he noted.

The NLC has urged the government to immediately reverse the rate hike, stressing the need for transparency and accountability.

“The government should be bold enough to tell Nigerians in advance the destination it wants to take the country,” Ajaero said.