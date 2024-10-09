NNPCL Again Hikes Petrol Price To N1,030/L In Abuja, N998/L In Lagos



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the pump price of petrol in Abuja by 14.8 percent, raising it to N1,030 per litre from N897.

This marks the second price hike in just a month, following a previous increase in September when the price jumped from N615 per litre to N897.

Photos of NNPC stations in Abuja have emerged online showing the new prices in effect.



In Lagos, fuel that was previously sold for N885 per litre is now priced at N998, leading to long queues at filling stations.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: We Purchased Fuel At N898 Per Litre From Dangote Refinery – NNPCL

This price adjustment comes just hours after rumors of a potential increase surfaced, attributed to NNPCL’s exit as a middleman in the Dangote Refinery purchase deal.

As a result, the national oil company will no longer bridge the price gap between the refinery’s cost and the retail price, which previously included a subsidy of N133 per litre.

Current prices range from N1,030 to N1,065 per litre in Abuja, N998 at NNPCL stations in Lagos, N1,025 in other southwestern states, N1,060 to N1,070 in northeastern states, and N1,055 to N1,075 in south-south states.