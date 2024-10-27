NNPP Sweeps Kano LG Elections, Wins Chairperson, Councillorship Seats In All 44 LGAs

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) emerged victorious in the Kano State Local Government elections held on Saturday, winning all 44 chairperson seats.

Sani Malumfashi, Chairman of the Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), announced the results, expressing satisfaction with the transparent and orderly conduct of the polls.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to announce that the NNPP has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats across the 44 local government areas.

“The election was conducted in a transparent and orderly manner, and we did not receive any reports of violence,” Malumfashi said.

The election process was initially marred by controversy, with a federal high court in Kano restraining Malumfashi from conducting the polls on October 22.

The Court cited Malumfashi’s alleged membership in the NNPP and potential conflicts of interest.

READ ALSO: Kano Police Obey Court’s Order As Vigilante Officials Take Over LG Election

However, a Kano State High Court overturned this ruling on Friday, empowering KANSIEC to proceed with the election.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State had also vowed to proceed with the election despite the initial court ruling, stating, “We have satisfied all the conditions laid down by the law and we have completed all necessary preparations for the conduct of the elections on Saturday. As such, the polls must take place as planned.”

Yusuf also alleged that “enemies of the state” were plotting to disrupt the election, but the polls ultimately took place without major incident.

The NNPP’s sweep of the Local Government seats marks a significant victory for the Party in the State.