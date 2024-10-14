No Casualty Recorded As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed in the Orile-Iganmu area of Surulere, Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 8 am on Monday.

According to a source from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, who refused to disclose his identity, told PUNCH that no casualty was recorded.

The official added that the building had been evacuated before the collapse.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the incident happened this morning but there were no casualties. An evacuation already took place before the collapse.”

The LASEMA source further stated that emergency responders were already at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Head, Public Affairs Unit, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed to newsmen that there was no casualty in the building collapse.

He said: “LASEMA Response Teams in Search & Rescue Operation at a self-collapsed building on Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu.

“Incident summary: Transmitted at 08:54 am; No Casualties.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that due to heavy downpour, many buildings have been collapsing across the nation.

The Lagos State Government, in its efforts to reduce loss of life, has also appealed to residents in the State to evacuate River areas.

In May, a four-story building collapsed on Lagos Island, trapping an unknown number of people.

The incident occurred at Iga Iduganran, near the Oba of Lagos’ palace.

Also in July, family members living in the boys’ quarters behind a storey building on No 49 Oyinlola Street, Off Adealu Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State, escaped death by a whisker when the quarters caved in.