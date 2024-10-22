No End To Oil Theft If Security Forces Are Involved – Gov. Diri



Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has expressed disappointment over allegations of military involvement in oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Receiving the joint monitoring team led by Major General Jamil Jimoh, at the Government House in Abuja, Diri stated that such accusations undermine efforts to combat oil theft and sabotage.

“It is very sad for us to hear that our own military is accused of involvement in oil theft.

“If security forces supposed to work with civilian authorities to bring this to an end are also involved, then there will be no end to it,” Diri said on Monday.

Despite this, Diri welcomed the military’s leading role in addressing oil bunkering, saying, “I’m happy that you are taking this lead, and I can assure you of our support.”

He emphasized Bayelsa State’s commitment to collaborating with the Defence Headquarters Joint Monitoring Team to curb crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Diri highlighted the state’s existing efforts, including local government committees and youth reorientation programs, to combat environmental pollution and oil theft.

He also advocated for true federalism, allowing states to exploit resources and pay taxes to the center, promoting development at their own pace.

The Governor urged oil companies to replace worn-out equipment to prevent frequent failures blamed on sabotage.

Diri acknowledged improved oil production would increase allocation from the 13% derivation fund but stressed the need for States to manage their resources independently.