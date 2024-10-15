No Hope For Nigeria Under Tinubu’s Govt – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has expressed displeasure over the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration.

The founder of Ovation International Magazine, stated that there is no sign of hope from the current government to make the country better for Nigerians amid economic challenge.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Momodu also added that he does not see the light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria.

He said: “I’ve lived long enough in this country called Nigeria. I’ve listened to all the sweet talks by politicians. I have yet to see the sign of that light at the end of the tunnel.

“But I’m not going to argue with them. I wish them the best of luck because I want Nigeria to be good. It’s not in my interest for Nigeria to collapse.

“If they do it well, Nigerians will applaud them but if they don’t, those coming after them will also tell them the same thing they’re talking about Buhari now.

“At my age, I’m almost giving up on anything happening from them because we can see the signs. I doubt that much will come out of what is going on because even the people surrounding the President, most of them are not ready for the change.”