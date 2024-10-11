‘No Life Worth My Ambition, Don’t Want To Miss Heaven’ – Amaechi Denies Sponsoring Thugs

Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, has vehemently denied allegations of sponsoring thugs as a politician.

In a recent interview with ABN TV, Amaechi shared words of wisdom from his priest, who cautioned him against promoting political violence, emphasizing that such actions would jeopardize his chances of entering heaven.

“‘Let me quote former President Jonathan, he said, ‘no life worth my ambition.’ You will not see me in any political meeting planning for thugs, you will not see me say this money is for thugs; I will not,” Amaechi said.

His priest’s words resonated deeply with him: “Anybody who dies in the course of that money, you will be held accountable. The society may not hold you accountable or send you to prison because you are a big man — but God will not allow you into heaven because he will hold you accountable. I don’t want to miss heaven.”

This sense of accountability extends to his family, as Amaechi revealed, “That’s why I teach my children, my wife can testify, I teach it at home, we would like to go to heaven.”

Amaechi also reflected on his legacy in Rivers State, describing it as the “capital of betrayal.” He emphasized his significant influence on the political landscape, stating, “Name one politician in Port Harcourt that is in the space that didn’t pass through me.”

He cited examples, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who worked under him, and Wike, who became Chief of Staff during his governorship.

Amaechi attributed the current political climate to a lack of character among politicians today. “It’s not about mentorship; it’s about hunger. A lot of them are hungry and could not manage the situation,” he said.

His own experiences in politics began at 22, with two distinct camps: Rufus George’s, which valued character, and Abule’s, which was wealthy and influential.

Amaechi’s commitment to character led him to stand with Rufus, despite uncertainty. Ultimately, they emerged victorious, and he became Special Assistant.

He lamented the difference between politicians then and now, saying, “I am not interested in politics…I will discuss politics at the right time.”