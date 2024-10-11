“No Nigerian Billionaire Without Govt Contracts, Political Patronage” – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a renowned Nigerian musician and son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, has voiced his disapproval of Nigeria’s billionaires, questioning the authenticity of their self-made success stories.

In a recent address to the Igbo community, Kuti asserted that genuine wealth in Nigeria often stems from influential connections and lucrative government contracts.

Kuti pointed out the hypocrisy of some billionaires who publicly criticize the government while secretly benefiting from their relationships with politicians.

He specifically highlighted traders in the bustling Alaba markets, who leverage these connections to expand their wealth despite claims of independence from government aid.

In a video posted on Instagram Thursday, he partly said, “Do you think Igbo people are making money by their business, the only way you can make billions in Nigeria you must get government contract or you must get political patronage. Who get the money who wan gather million for you who wan buy billion market for your hand.”

Watch him speak below…