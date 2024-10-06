No Nigerian Killed In Lebanon, Evacuation Ongoing – FG

The Nigerian Government, on Saturday, revealed that no life of its citizens has been lost in Lebanon, amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Federal Government also disclosed it has commenced preparation for the evacuation of Nigerians in Lebanon as Israel heightens attack in Lebanon

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eche Abu-Obe, via a statement, noted that the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon has been actively working to protect its nationals.

“The Federal Government has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon.

“It is pertinent to mention that no Nigerian life has been lost since the beginning of the conflict,” the statement noted.

The statement underscored the government’s efforts to monitor and secure the welfare of Nigerians in the conflict area.