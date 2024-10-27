‘No One Will Stop Me’ – Bala Mohammed Undecided On 2027 Presidential Bid



Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has said he is yet to decide on contesting in the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, should he decide to vie for the presidency in 2027, no one will stop the ambition.

In an interview with Daily Trust published on Saturday, Mohammed, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, stated that his current focus is on making the Party strong and cohesive.

“I haven’t told anyone I want to run for president now.

“In 2022/2023 I presented myself as a presidential aspirant but didn’t get the nomination. Perhaps that’s why some people still associate me with that ambition,” Mohammed said.

He emphasized that his priority is to see the PDP produce a presidential candidate who can win Nigerians’ confidence.

Mohammed disclosed that many individuals and groups have continued to mount pressure on him to contest for President.

“Right now, my priority is to see the PDP strong and cohesive, capable of producing a presidential candidate who can win Nigerians’ confidence. It doesn’t have to be me – it could be anyone with the vision, energy, and national outlook to win.”

“Of course, if the time comes and I decide to run, no one will stop me. But for now, I’m focused on my work.”

He however stressed the importance of consensus and teamwork in achieving presidential ambitions.

“The presidency is about consensus. No one should think they’re bigger than others. If you can harmonize our vision and lead with collaboration, you can become president,” he noted