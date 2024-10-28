‘No Place For Her’ – Presidency Rules Out Betta Edu’s Cabinet Return

The presidency has officially shut down speculation about Betta Edu’s potential return to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

Edu, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, was suspended on January 8 amidst widespread outrage over an alleged N585 million scandal.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy, “Betta Edu is gone.”

Onanuga revealed that the President has appointed Edu’s replacement from Plateau State, putting an end to rumors of her possible reinstatement.

“Betta Edu is gone. Her position has been taken by someone from Plateau State. As far as this government is concerned, there is no place for her in this cabinet,” Onanuga stated in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday.

Onanuga also hinted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have submitted evidence justifying Edu’s suspension.

“The EFCC has not shared what they have, but if you go by what the president has done, it shows that EFCC must have submitted something that actually justified that suspension,” he added.

This development comes after President Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, which saw the appointment of Nentawe Yilwatda as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.