No Politician Can Torpedo Wike’s Structure – Rivers APC Chairman



Tony Okocha, Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, believes that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s political structure is impregnable.

“I don’t see any politician in the next 10 years torpedoing Wike’s structure, not even one,” Okocha stated confidently to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday.

He attributed this resilience to Wike’s strong grassroots support, embedded in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers State.

Okocha described Wike’s followers as “can-do-men” and women, ardent and unrepentant supporters who aren’t motivated by rewards.

He dismissed the notion that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s efforts could dismantle Wike’s structure, saying “10 of Governor Fubara and his antics will not go 30 per cent into destroying Wike’s structure.”

When asked about Wike’s potential defection to APC, Okocha clarified, “Wike has never told anybody he wants to be a member of APC. Wike cannot be swayed from his membership and support for PDP.”

This assertion aligns with Wike’s history of loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having served as Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023.