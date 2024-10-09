No Regret Working Against PDP In 2023 Presidential Poll – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has claimed that he has no regret working against the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Wike, befor the general election, joined forces with four other aggrieved PDP governors, including Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) against Atiku’s ambition.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the FCT Minister defended his decision, stating that it was driven by his commitment to justice and fairness.

The former governor of Rivers state emphasized that his actions were not anti-party, but rather a stand for what he believes in.

He said: “For presidential election, I said I am going to support equity, fairness and justice. In the other one, I am going to support my party and that is why we won the governor, National Assembly election.

“For presidential, I have no apologies because I don’t believe in injustice. Today people say ‘discipline Wike, he did anti-party.’ I did not do anti-party.”

Atiku later lost the presidential election to the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, under the government he is serving as minister.