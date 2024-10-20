“No Regrets Supporting Tinubu, I’ll Continue To Be Problem For Atiku, Obi, PDP Governors

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu, stating he has no regrets for backing him over Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike made this declaration at a luncheon honoring the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He emphasized, “I have no regret at all for supporting President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. All these things you are seeing by Atiku’s group, Peter Obi’s group and some PDP governors that believe I am a problem to them, and I will continue to be a problem to them.”

The former Rivers State Governor attributed his actions to a desire for “equity, fairness and justice,” claiming Atiku’s group believes he prevented them from winning the presidency.

Additionally, Wike lambasted Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for allegedly insulting esteemed elders, including former Nigeria Bar Association President, OCJ Okocha, King Sergeant Awuse and Chief Ferdinand Anabraba.

According to him, these individuals are the “Three Wise Men” who facilitated Fubara’s emergence as Governor.

Expressing disappointment, he stated, “On Thursday, another ‘Wise Man’ (Okocha) was insulted. This man (Fubara) insulted a PhD holder. I’m happy; I’m not the only one this man has shown ingratitude.” He recalled Fubara previously praising these elder statesmen on television, only to later insult them.”